(NBC News) — Rapper Trouble, best known for his music showing the grittier side of life in his hometown, Atlanta, was killed in a shooting early Sunday, authorities said. He was 34 years old.

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, died in a 3:20 a.m. home invasion at Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson Jedidia Canty said at a news conference Sunday.

A suspect, identified as Jamichael Jones, 33, of Atlanta, was being sought on warrants based on allegations of murder, home invasion and aggravated assault, Canty said.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Def Jam, one of the rapper’s record labels, shared condolences with Trouble’s family.

“A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented,” the post reads.

