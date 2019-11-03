Olivia Newton-John’s final ‘Grease’ ensemble fetches $405K

Celebrity News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two collectors said you’re the one that I want to Olivia Newton-John’s iconic “Grease” leather jacket and skintight pants at an auction Saturday in Beverly Hills.

Julien’s Auctions says the combined ensemble, which Newton-John’s character Sandy wears in the closing number of the 1978 film, fetched $405,700 total. The leather jacket sold for $243,200 and the pants, which Newton-John famously had to be sewn into, went for $162,500.

Other “Grease” memorabilia included a Pink Ladies jacket that went for $50,000 and a poster signed by Newton-John, John Travolta, director Randal Kleiser and producer and songwriter John Farrar, which sold for $64,000.

The proceeds from the jacket and pants, as well as a portion of the other items sold, will go the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Australia.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar