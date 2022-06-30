Eric R. Holder was attacked by “multiple individuals” while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning.

(NBC News) — The man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was attacked with a razor the day before jurors were expected to begin deliberations in his murder trial.

Eric R. Holder Jr. was attacked by “multiple individuals” while he awaited transportation to the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday morning, his attorney Aaron Jansen said. The back of Holder’s head was injured after he was assaulted with a razor.

“He was taken to the hospital and received an MRI and staples in the back of his head,” Jansen told NBC News in a statement Wednesday.

The attack pushed back closing arguments, which are now scheduled for Thursday.

