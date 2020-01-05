Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500K to Australian fire relief efforts

(CNN) – Actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban are joining other celebrities in helping Australian firefighters battle massive bushfires.
The couple posted on Instagram they’re giving $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services. They wrote, “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.”
They also shared a link to local fire services where anyone can make donations.
Kidman and Urban are native Australians and own a farmhouse outside of Sydney.
