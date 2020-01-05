Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500K to Australian fire relief efforts

Celebrity News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban are joining other celebrities in helping Australian firefighters battle massive bushfires.

The couple posted on Instagram they’re giving $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services. They wrote, “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia.”

They also shared a link to local fire services where anyone can make donations.

Kidman and Urban are native Australians and own a farmhouse outside of Sydney.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss