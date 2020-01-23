Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump
Live Now
Watch News Channel 8 live online

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson expecting baby

Celebrity News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is taking a big step toward raising a real-life family.

He announced on Wednesday’s edition of the Late, Late Show with James Corden that he and husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first child.

Ferguson didn’t reveal the gender.

The baby is due in July, roughly seven years after Ferguson and Mikita got married.

The couple indicated in 2013 that they would like to have multiple children.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"

Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bomb threat made at Lakeland Public Library, man in custody"

Video of Lakeland Public Library

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Lakeland Public Library"

HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO human trafficking investigation press conference"

Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: How to spot a human trafficker"

Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police kick off Click it or Ticket campaign"

Fire destroys home in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys home in Plant City"

Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fla. Attorney General partners with Uber to crack down on human trafficking"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss