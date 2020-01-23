Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson expecting baby

(CNN) – Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is taking a big step toward raising a real-life family.

He announced on Wednesday’s edition of the Late, Late Show with James Corden that he and husband Justin Mikita are expecting their first child.

Ferguson didn’t reveal the gender.

The baby is due in July, roughly seven years after Ferguson and Mikita got married.

The couple indicated in 2013 that they would like to have multiple children.

