Michael Jordan’s game-worn, autographed shoes sell for $560K at auction

(NBC) – NBA legend Michael Jordan’s autographed game-worn shoes were sold for a record $560,000 by online auction Sunday.

The sneakers were worn by Jordan in 1985, his rookie season.

The “Air Jordan 1s” were Jordan’s first-ever signature shoes and were projected to be sold for anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000. But the bidder went way above the expected price and won the sneakers for a record $560,000.

The previous world record for shoes sold in an auction was $437,000 for a pair of the 1972 Nike “Moon Shoes.”

