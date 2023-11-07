Lisa Cash was going to play his on-screen fling, but she says Perry went to writers and had her role cut because the audience would "never forgive" Chandler.

(NBC News) — The late Matthew Perry nixed a “Friends” storyline that would have put his beloved character in bed with another woman, the actor cast as his would-be fling revealed Tuesday.

Perry feared that fans would “never forgive” Chandler Bing for cheating on Monica Geller — his on-screen love interest played by Courteney Cox — according to actor Lisa Cash, who had been tabbed to play the other woman.

For two days, Cash rehearsed the role of a Las Vegas hotel worker bringing room service to Chandler, who was upset that Monica had lunch with her former boyfriend Richard, played by Tom Selleck. And in the course of Chandler pouring his heart out, he was set to cheat on Monica with Cash’s character.

FRIENDS — “The One with the Truth About London” Episode 16 — Aired 2/22/2001 — Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

But on the day Cash’s part was going to be shot, an assistant director told her that the scene — and her role — had been cut, she recalled.