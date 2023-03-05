TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gary Rossington, songwriter, and guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died a the age of 71, the band confirmed on their Facebook page.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band’s Facebook page wrote. “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.”

Details about his death were not announced.

According to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s website, Rossington helped formed the band in the 1960s with Ronnie Van Zant and Bob Burns, who met while playing on opposing baseball teams in Jacksonville, Florida as teenagers.

In 2009, the Jacksonville native became the last original member to remain in the band. He also became the last surviving original member in 2019.

The band previously disbanded for 10 years after a plane crash killed Van Zant; fellow band member Steve Gaines; Steve’s sister Cassie Gaines, who was a backup singer; road manager Dean Kilpatrick; and both pilots in 1977. Other band members were also seriously injured.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently scheduled for multiple tour stops alongside ZZ Top for “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” this year, which kicks off in July in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It is unclear if Rossington’s death will impact the tour.