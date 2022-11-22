(KTLA) – Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, is seeking a restraining order against a man accused of being a stalker with a criminal history involving guns.

Bryant said the man has been harassing her and may be armed, and she said she is afraid and concerned for her safety.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Dwayne Kemp has been trying to contact Bryant for the past two years on social media, which means he started when she was a minor.

Things recently escalated when Bryant said Kemp tried to contact her at school and at her sorority house at the University of Southern California.

Kemp allegedly showed up to one of Bryant’s classes and was roaming the building, according to TMZ.

The suspect is accused of being a gun enthusiast, and court documents show that he has been arrested and/or convicted of at least four crimes, one of them involving firearms.

The Los Angeles Police Department is involved in the investigation. A judge has yet to rule on the restraining order.

Natalia is the oldest child of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.