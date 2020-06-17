Keanu Reeves offering Zoom date for charity

(CNN) – Keanu Reeves wants to go on a virtual date with one of his fans for the right price and for a good cause.

The “John Wick” and “Matrix” actor is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder. All proceeds raised will go to “Camp Rainbow Gold,” an Idaho-based children’s cancer organization.

The date with the 55-year-old Hollywood icon was originally valued at $10,000. But as of Wednesday, the bidding was already more than $16,000.

If you’re interested, you still have a few days to make a big bid. The auction ends on Monday.

