Kal Penn announces engagement to partner of 11 years in new book

Kal Penn, from the cast of “Sunnyside,” attends the NBC 2019/2020 Upfront at The Four Seasons New York on Monday, May 13, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"There's no timeline on this stuff," Penn said of his sexuality. "People figure their s--- out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

(NBC News) — In his new book “You Can’t Be Serious,” actor Kal Penn announced that he is engaged to his partner of 11 years, Josh, according to People.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers,” Penn told People. “But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

Penn is arguably best known for his role as Kumar in the film series “Harold & Kumar.” He also worked for the White House for two years during the Obama administration.

“You Can’t Be Serious” is Penn’s memoir and details not only his life but his relationship with Josh as well as intimate moments such as their first date.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.