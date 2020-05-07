Breaking News
Justin Timberlake, Bill Murray offer game of golf with them through All In Challenge

(CNN) – You have the chance to win what could likely be the most interesting game of golf ever!

As part of the All In Challenge, Justin Timberlake and Bill Murray are giving you the chance to play a round with them at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California.

You can enter the sweepstakes for just $10.

One hundred percent of the money raised goes to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

To enter the contest, click here.

