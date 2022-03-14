Jussie Smollett’s brother claims the actor is in a ‘psych ward’ in jail

Actor Jussie Smollett tears up while listening to his brother testify at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

Jocqui Smollett said his brother is not at risk of harming himself and should not be on a psychiatric hold.

Jussie Smollett’s brother claimed Sunday on Instagram that the actor was being held in a “psych ward” in jail.

Jocqui Smollett posted to his brother’s account, which is being run by his family, to share the assertion with his followers.

“So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at Cook County Jail. What’s very concerning is there was a note attached to his paperwork today and put on the front of his jail cell saying that he’s at risk of self-harm,” Jocqui Smollett said in the video.

He said his brother is no at risk of causing harm to himself.

“He is very stable. He is very strong. He is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge that has ultimately has been put up against him,” Jocqui Smollett said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.