(WJW) – Hayden Panettiere‘s younger brother Jansen has died at the age of 28, according to Fox News.

Hayden’s representative said the family does not have a statement at this time because “an investigation is still underway,” according to Fox News reports.

Jansen’s cause of death is not currently known.

Jansen was five years younger than his sister. He started his acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in shows such as “Even Stevens” and “The Walking Dead.”

Hayden and Jansen worked together in 2004 on “Tiger Cruise” and again in 2005 on “Racing Stripes.” His most recent role was in 2022 in the holiday movie “Love and Love Not.”

Three weeks ago, Jansen posted a picture on Instagram of Hayden giving him a haircut. The photo was captioned, “Not the first haircut she’s tried to give me.”

Jansen is survived by Hayden and their parents, Lesley Vogel and Skip Panettiere.