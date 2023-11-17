Editor’s Note: The video above is about celebrities from Ohio.
(WJW) – One of the founding members of Kool & The Gang has died.
TMZ reports George “Funky” Brown died at age 74 Thursday following a battle with stage 4 cancer.
TMZ sources report the legendary musician died from cancer at his home in Los Angeles.
A rep for the group told TMZ, “George Brown died November 16, 2023, in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. Brown has co-written many of the band’s iconic songs, including “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Celebration,” and “Cherish.” When asked to describe his music, Brown always replied, ‘The sound of happiness.'”
He had an incredible 59-year career as a songwriter and drummer for the legendary funk band.
The supergroup was formed in 1964.
Following George’s death, founding member Robert “Kool” Bell is the only remaining surviving member of the band.