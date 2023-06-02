Oh was a longtime partner of comedian, rapper and actor DC Young Fly, who stars in the popular comedy series. They shared three children together, the youngest of which was born last year.

(NBC News) — Former “Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh has died. She was 32.

Jacky Oh attends the 2019 BET Social Awards at Tyler Perry Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The popular comedy improv series announced the passing of Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, on social media Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement from a BET Media Group spokesperson read. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

The cause of Oh’s death is not clear at this time, but the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported she said in a now-deleted social media post that she was in Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

