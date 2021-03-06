Former Olympic great Missy Franklin is going to be a mom

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2012, file photo, United States’ Missy Franklin holds her gold medal in the women’s 200-meter backstroke final at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The five-time Olympic champion is retiring from swimming at age 23, citing chronic shoulder pain that has affected her for the last 2 and a half years. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(AP) – Missy Franklin is going to be a mom. The Olympic swimming great announced on social media Saturday that she’s expecting her first child in August.

Franklin is married to former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson. The couple posted a photo on Twitter of them an ultrasound picture. Franklin called it “our greatest dream come true.”

Our greatest dream come true. Baby Johnson coming in August🤍 pic.twitter.com/UVGJ9XXpOZ — Missy Franklin Johnson (@missyfranklin) March 6, 2021

The 25-year-old Franklin became one of the sport’s biggest stars when she captured four gold medals and a bronze as a high-schooler at the 2012 London Olympics. Injuries forced her to retire from swimming in 2018.