Former Olympic great Missy Franklin is going to be a mom

(AP) – Missy Franklin is going to be a mom. The Olympic swimming great announced on social media Saturday that she’s expecting her first child in August.
Franklin is married to former University of Texas swimmer Hayes Johnson. The couple posted a photo on Twitter of them an ultrasound picture. Franklin called it “our greatest dream come true.”
The 25-year-old Franklin became one of the sport’s biggest stars when she captured four gold medals and a bronze as a high-schooler at the 2012 London Olympics. Injuries forced her to retire from swimming in 2018.