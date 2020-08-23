LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Former ‘Glee’ star Lea Michele gives birth to baby boy

Celebrity News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This April 30, 2019 file photo shows actress Lea Michele at The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles. Michele is a mom of a baby boy. A representative for Michele said Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that the former “Glee” star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former “Glee” star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “So grateful.”

The couple married last year.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss