(NBC News) — Dolly Parton was awarded a $100 million prize as part of the Bezos Courage and Civility award Saturday by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his longtime partner, Lauren Sanchez.

The award recognizes “leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility,” granting them the money to direct to the charity they see fit, Sanchez said Saturday evening.

Before he presented Parton with the award, Bezos said: “The woman you’re about to meet embodies these ideals so thoroughly. She gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible.”

“Wow! Did you say a $100 million?” Parton said after she was called to the stage. “When people are in a position to help, you should help, and I know that I’ve always said I try to put my money where my heart is.”

