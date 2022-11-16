LOS ANGELES — Actor Denise Richards was unharmed after shots were fired in a road rage incident Monday, a representative said.

Richards was heading to a film and TV studio in a pickup truck with her husband, Aaron, who had slowed as they looked for street parking when a passing motorist opened fire.

The incident was first reported by TMZ. Jill Fritzo, a representative for Richards, confirmed the account.

No one was injured. TMZ reported that police were called after someone at the studio spotted gunshot damage on the Ford Shelby F-150 truck.

