Heard was expected to take the stand Wednesday in Depp's defamation claim against her. She had hired a firm to handle crisis public relations.

(NBC News) — Actor Amber Heard, expected to testify Wednesday in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation claim against her, has hired a new crisis management firm, NBC News has confirmed.

As she prepared to defend herself in court earlier this spring, Heard, 36, retained the services of Precision Strategies, co-founded by Stephanie Cutter, a former deputy campaign manager for President Barack Obama’s successful re-election campaign.

Sources familiar with events confirmed that Heard had dropped the predominantly East Coast firm.

She has acquired the services of The Management Group, a Beverly Hills, California-based organization with Hollywood experience, CEO David Shane confirmed by phone.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.