LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Actor Nathan Chasing Horse has been taken into custody on allegations that he ran a cult and sexually assaulted girls.

The “Dances with Wolves” actor is accused of targeting indigenous girls who were in need, claiming that spirits wanted them to have sex with him, and promising them they’d be part of “The Circle,” the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

In some cases, sources said 46-year-old Chasing Horse may have recorded himself committing the sexual assaults.

On Tuesday night, Metro police were at the actor’s North Las Vegas home investigating for hours even after he was taken into custody.

Photo shows the SWAT team outside the home of Nathan Chasing Horse on Jan. 31, 2023. (KLAS)

Photo shows the SWAT team outside the home of Nathan Chasing Horse on Jan. 31, 2023. (KLAS)

Nathan Chasing Horse investigation on Jan. 31, 2023 in North Las Vegas (KLAS)

Nathan Chasing Horse investigation on Jan. 31, 2023 in North Las Vegas (KLAS)

According to police, Chasing Horse is facing six counts:

Sexual assault of a child less then 16 years old

Sexual assault (2 counts)

Sex trafficking of an adult (2 counts)

Child abuse/neglect

Police said that he may have as many as six wives.

One concern police had as they were moving in to make an arrest was the possibility of unsecured firearms, even with children present at times.

Chasing Horse may have had a plan that if police were to show up, the women present should take “suicide pills” and be ready for a shootout, according to sources.

Chasing Horse is accused of exploiting his influence, acting as if he’s a spiritual leader in the Native American community to lure vulnerable indigenous girls, even taking them across state lines.

Police also accuse Chasing Horse of targeting girls from single-parent homes without a father figure, grooming them, and abusing them repeatedly sexually and physically.

FILE – Nathan Chasing Horse attends the South Dakota premiere of the HBO film “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on May 17, 2007, in Rapid City, S.D. Las Vegas police on Tuesday arrested and raided the home of than Nathan Chasing Horse, a former “Dances With Wolves” actor turned alleged cult leader accused of sexually assaulting young indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades, according to police records obtained by The Associated Press. (Dick Kettlewell/Rapid City Journal via AP, FIle)

Chasing Horse is also accused of sex trafficking victims and forcing them to have sex with men.

Police said he also gave victims emergency contraceptive pills after having sex with them to prevent pregnancies.

Investigators believe there could be more victims and co-conspirators.

The investigation is believed to have ties to Nevada, and other states as Chasing Horse traveled around the country for ceremonies and even Canada.

Chasing Horse is due to make his initial court appearance in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning at 8 a.m.