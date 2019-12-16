(KRON) — Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler’s sidekick on the talk show “Chelsea Lately” has died, TMZ reports.
He was 63.
Bravo was reportedly visiting family in Mexico City when he was rushed to the hospital on Saturday.
Family members say he got a severe stomach ache Saturday, and confirmed his death Sunday, per TMZ.
Bravo was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. at the age of 15.
He began his acting career in the early 1990s and appeared in “The Honeymooners” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”.
He was also the founder and face of Chuy’s restaurant.
Chelsea Handler paid a special tribute to her long-time friend on Instagram.
With several photos of the two, she shared a heartfelt message.
View this post on Instagram
I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!
LATEST STORIES:
- 3 teens save cancer patient trapped inside a burning car in Texas
- Warmer Temps In The 80s Forecast For Monday
- Chuy Bravo, sidekick of Chelsea Handler, dies suddenly at 63
- Starbucks apologizes to deputies who weren’t served at store
- Tractor-trailer carrying 35,000 pounds of candy, including mint M&Ms, overturns on ramp in Tennessee