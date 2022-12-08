TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Céline Dion says she’s been diagnosed with a “very rare” neurological disorder and must put her European tour on hold.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer revealed the diagnosis in a video message to fans on Dec. 8.

Dion said she had stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes muscles of the trunk, legs and other body muscles to become stiff.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said. “It hurts me to tell you today, this means, that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

The singer said she had a “great team of doctors” helping her get better and that her “precious children” were supporting her.

Dion shares three sons, René-Charles, 21, and 12-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, with her late husband, René Angélil.