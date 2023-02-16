In this video that aired last April, a doctor joins Bloom’s Gayle Guyardo to discuss Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis.

(NBC News) — Actor Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, his family said Thursday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, ex-wife Demi Moore and Rumer Willis, the couple’s eldest daughter, shared that the actor’s aphasia diagnosis, which the family had announced in March 2022, has progressed.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they wrote in their respective Instagram posts, which were signed by the “Ladies of Willis/Moore” family.

The family also expressed their “deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis.”

