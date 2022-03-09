‘Black Panther’ director wrongly arrested for robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Black Panther” director and Oakland native Ryan Coogler was arrested after being mistaken for a bank robber at an Atlanta Bank of America, multiple outlets are reporting.

The incident happened in January, when Coogler went to the bank to make a withdrawal. He asked for his withdrawal to be discreet on a handwritten note (the amount was over $10,000). The teller took the request to be a robbery and called the police, who arrived and arrested Coogler.

Police determined Coogler was innocent after an investigation.

Bank of America apologized to Coogler, who was in Atlanta shooting the sequel to “Black Panther.”

Coogler told TMZ that “this situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”