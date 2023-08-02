TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Global superstar, Beyoncé, honored O’Shae Sibley, a gay man who was stabbed to death after dancing to her music in New York over the weekend.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” Beyoncé’s official website read, Wednesday.

On Saturday night, 28-year-old O’Shae Sibley, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, was dancing and vogueing to Beyoncé’s latest album, “Renaissance,” at a gas station in Brooklyn, when he was approached by a group of men who told him to stop.

Sayeda Haider, who witnessed the incident, told NBC New York that one of the men wanted Sibley to stop dancing and after “a few fights and back and forth arguing, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him.”

Other witnesses told the outlet that they tried to de-escalate the situation before the 28-year-old was tragically stabbed in his torso.

One of Sibley’s friends, Otis Pena, said he also witnessed the fatal stabbing and shared a video on Facebook Sunday, discussing the incident.

“They murdered him because he’s gay, because he stood up for his friends,” Pena said. “His name was O’Shae, and you killed him. You all murdered him right in front of me.”

According to NBC New York, a 17-year-old is being sought in connection to the fatal stabbing, and the New York Police Department is investigating Sibley’s death as a possible hate crime.

Beyoncé is set to bring her “Renaissance World Tour” to Tampa with a performance at Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m.