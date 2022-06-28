TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say Jackass star Bam Margera was found safe after he vanished from another Florida drug rehabilitation center over the weekend.

TMZ reported the pro skateboarder disappeared Saturday after leaving LifeSkills South Florida in Deerfield Beach. According to the report, the stay was court-ordered, and it was the second time in two weeks he left rehab without permission.

Margera went missing earlier this month after fleeing an unnamed facility in Delray Beach. According to the police report, he told a manager he was not satisfied with their services, and planned to check himself into a different rehab nearby. The staff said he did not appear to be a danger to himself or others.

In an email to News Channel 8, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Margera was found safe on Monday evening. The sheriff’s office did not provide any further details.

Margera has opened up in the past about his struggles with addiction. Last year, the reality star was taken to a rehab facility after an alleged disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg, TMZ reported. He was reportedly fired from the first Jackass film in nearly a decade, for his addiction issues.