Ariana Grande announces engagement, shows ring on Instagram

Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ariana Grande has announced she is engaged in a series of photos of her and her fiance and her engagement ring.

The Florida native singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram on Sunday. Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned “forever n then some.”

The singer’s mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

People magazine reported Grande and Gomez started dating earlier this year.

Grande released her latest studio album, “Positions,” in November. On Monday, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her “Sweetener” world tour, titled “excuse me, i love you.”

She was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson in 2018, but they ended their relationship later that year.