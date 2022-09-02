LOS ANGELES — Firefighters were unable to begin lifesaving efforts on actor Anne Heche for 45 minutes after she crashed into a home on Aug. 5, according to fire department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications.

Heche, 53, was removed from life support and died Aug. 14, nine days after the fiery crash.

The recordings, which the Los Angeles Fire Department provided to NBC Los Angeles under the California Public Records Act, reveal that firefighters couldn’t get access to Heche’s car for at least 20 minutes and that it took at least 20 more minutes to pull the car out of the burning building to rescue her.

“Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” Deputy Fire Chief Richard Fields told NBC Los Angeles.

