The 53-year-old actor suffered an "anoxic" brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home.

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) — Actor Anne Heche suffered an “anoxic” brain injury and is not expected to survive, her spokesperson said Thursday, nearly a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of her friends and family.

On Monday, Heche, 53, was in a coma and in “extreme” condition, her representative said. The spokesperson said Heche was “unconscious, slipping into a coma” following the crash.

Anoxic injuries occur when the brain is cut off from oxygen, causing cell death.

