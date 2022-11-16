(NBC News) — Anne Heche’s estate has been sued by the woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the car crash that killed Heche.

Heche, 53, died Aug. 14 after she was removed from life support nine days after she crashed her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishele’s home in Mar Vista, sparking a fire.

Calling the crash a “horrific and tragic incident,” the lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, says Mishele and her pets nearly died in the incident Aug. 5. It seeks at least $2 million in damages.

Heche’s vehicle, the lawsuit says, barreled through the front of Mishele’s home before it came “to a halt just feet away” from her; her two dogs, Bree and Reuben; and her tortoise, Marley.

