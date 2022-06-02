A jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday found that Heard had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp by saying that he had abused her over the course of their relationship.

(NBC News) — Amber Heard’s attorney said “lopsided” social media chatter and posts about the Johnny Depp defamation trial “influenced” the verdict and turned the courtroom into a “zoo.”

Elaine Bredehoft’s spoke to NBC’s “TODAY” show Thursday, one day after Depp won his suit against Heard, his ex-wife, in the high-profile case.

Bredehoft said she believes jurors could not escape the intense social media frenzy surrounding the trial

“How can you not? They went home every night. They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There’s no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it,” she said.

