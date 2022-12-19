(NBC News) — Amber Heard has settled her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, she announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

Heard, 36, called the decision to settle with Depp, 59, “very difficult” adding that it followed “a great deal of deliberation.”

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as a I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward,” Heard wrote.

In her statement, Heard framed the settlement as a last resort, characterizing it as “an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to.”

