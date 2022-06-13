(NBC News) — Amber Heard is speaking out in her first interview since the verdict in her blockbuster defamation trial, revealing she doesn’t “blame” the jury for siding with her ex-husband Johnny Depp and calling out the social media coverage surrounding the case.

A preview of Heard’s sit-down interview with Savannah Guthrie aired Monday on NBC’s “TODAY” show.

Speaking on the jury’s verdict, Heard said, “I don’t blame them.”

“I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor,” she said of Depp.

Heard called the social media frenzy surrounding her case “unfair” as many posts on TikTok and Twitter overwhelmingly appeared to favor Depp during the six-week trial.

