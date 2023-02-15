TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Actress and model Raquel Welch has died after a brief illness, TMZ reported Wednesday. She was 82.

Welch rose to fame as a sex symbol in the 1960s with her role in the sci-fi themed Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years B.C.

She had smaller roles on the television series Bewitched, McHale’s Navy and The Virginian. She was also cast as a billboard girl and presenter on the weekly variety series The Hollywood Palace.

She won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in “The Three Musketeers.”

In 1995, Welch was named one of the “100 Sexiest Stars in Film History” by Empire Magazine. She was No. 3 in Playboy’s “100 Sexiest Stars of the Twentieth Century.”

This story is developing and will be updated.