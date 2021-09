HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Tanya Fear attends “aTypical Wednesday” Los Angeles Premiere at The Montalban on June 24, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) — Actor Tanya Fear, who appeared in “Doctor Who” and other television shows and films, has disappeared in Southern California, her manager said.

Fear’s manager, Alex Cole, said Fear was last seen Thursday, when her family reported her missing to Los Angeles police.

A police department spokesperson confirmed that a missing persons report was completed the same day. No additional details were available, the spokesperson said.

