“Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star Alan Ruck is being sued by one of the drivers he allegedly hit in a Halloween night crash in Hollywood.

According to the lawsuit obtained by KTLA, Horacio Vela was waiting at a red light at the intersection of North La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard when Ruck’s Rivian R1T “abruptly and forcefully accelerated” into the rear of his Hyundai Elantra.

Security camera video shows the Hyundai lunge into the intersection where it hit another vehicle that was making a left turn onto La Brea.

Ruck’s Rivian, meanwhile, careened across Hollywood Boulevard, striking another vehicle before crashing through the wall of Raffallo’s Pizza.

According to TMZ, actor Alan Ruck’s Rivian collided with the back of a car in Hollywood and eventually slammed into the wall of a pizza restaurant. Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA/AP)

At least one person is hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision sent a truck crashing through a pizza shop in Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Sarah Snook, Arian Moayed, Brian Cox, Jesse Armstrong, Kieran Culkin, J. Smith-Cameron and Alan Ruck attend the HBO’s “Succession” Season 3 Premiere at American Museum of Natural History on October 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Ruck was not injured and was later seen speaking with Los Angeles police officers at the scene. No criminal charges were filed, however, the cause of the pileup remains unclear.

The actor has not offered an explanation.

TMZ reported that police were looking at the crash potentially being related to the Rivian’s high-tech features. The EV maker issued a statement days after the crash saying their examination found “no indication of a malfunction.”

Vela is suing for the damage to the vehicle and “costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages.”

The Hyundai, the lawsuit claims, was a “total loss.”

His attorney, Neama Rahmani, says Ruck’s insurance company has left them no choice but to sue the actor.

“Accidents happen. That’s what insurance is for. But Alan Ruck’s insurance company, State Farm, has refused to accept responsibility for the crash,” Rahmani said in a statement to KTLA on Thursday. “Even worse, Ruck’s State Farm adjuster has ghosted us for weeks despite repeated calls and letters seeking to work out an amicable settlement.”

KTLA reached out to a Ruck representative Thursday but did not received a response. A State Farm spokesperson said they only recently learned of the lawsuit and it was too early to comment.

“The lesson here is that it doesn’t matter how successful you are. If you make the mistake of getting insurance through State Farm, you’re more likely to get sued,” said Rahmani.