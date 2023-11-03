(NBC News) — A second woman has come forward with allegations against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager decades ago.

Jeanne Bellino alleges in the suit that Tyler sexually assaulted her “in approximately 1975 when she was approximately 17 years old.” Tyler was 27 in 1975.

At the time, Bellino was a child model and had an opportunity to party with the band at the Warwick Hotel in New York City, the suit says. On the way there, the suit alleges, he forced her into a phone booth, kissed her and groped her. He assaulted her once they arrived the hotel, as well, according to the suit.

“Tyler used his power, influence, and authority, as a well-known musician to sexually assault” Bellino, alleges the lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court, the state’s top trial court.

