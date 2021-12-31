Celebrities react to news of Betty White’s death

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait following her appearance on the television talk show “In the House,” in Burbank, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2009. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Betty White has died, bringing an end to an entertainment legacy that’s lasted over decades of television history.

The news was confirmed by White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas, saying that he would miss her terribly. White died 18 days before her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

Numerous celebrities took to Twitter to commemorate White’s impact while entertaining the world as Sue Ann Nivens, Rose Nylund, or one of her many other roles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss