Celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘The Brady Bunch’

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Maureen McCormack, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland pose for a photo during Andy Cohen’s Deep and Shallow interview special with the cast of The Brady Bunch on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Channel at the SiriusXM Studios on September 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thursday marks 50 years since once of the most well-known families in television history made their debut.

“The Brady Bunch” first aired on Sept. 26, 1969, on ABC. It featured a cast of nine regular characters that made up a blended family.

Robert Reed and Florence Henderson led the cast as the parents – Mike and Carol Brady. Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen played Carol’s three daughters – Marcia, Jan and Cindy Brady. Mike’s three sons – Greg, Peter and Bobby – were played by Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland. Ann B. Davis rounded out the cast playing Alice Nelson, the family’s housekeeper.

50 years ago today The Brady Bunch pilot “The Honeymoon” first aired. This show and all the crew, cast, extended family members, and fans of the show will always hold a very special place in my heart ❤️ Happy 50th Anniversary The Brady Bunch ! pic.twitter.com/eMOokFakv1 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) September 26, 2019

The show aired for five seasons and led to several spin-off series and movies.

In honor of the anniversary of this iconic show, we decided to have some fun and show off our 8 On Your Side family in “Brady Bunch” fashion!











LATEST HEADLINES: