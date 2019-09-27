Celebrating the 50th anniversary of ‘The Brady Bunch’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thursday marks 50 years since once of the most well-known families in television history made their debut.
“The Brady Bunch” first aired on Sept. 26, 1969, on ABC. It featured a cast of nine regular characters that made up a blended family.
Robert Reed and Florence Henderson led the cast as the parents – Mike and Carol Brady. Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb and Susan Olsen played Carol’s three daughters – Marcia, Jan and Cindy Brady. Mike’s three sons – Greg, Peter and Bobby – were played by Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland. Ann B. Davis rounded out the cast playing Alice Nelson, the family’s housekeeper.
The show aired for five seasons and led to several spin-off series and movies.
In honor of the anniversary of this iconic show, we decided to have some fun and show off our 8 On Your Side family in “Brady Bunch” fashion!
