Carrie Underwood announces her first-ever Christmas album

TAMPA (WFLA) — Christmas in July! Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has announced her first Christmas album is coming this year.

Underwood has recorded a handful of Christmas songs over her famed career, but never a full album. Her first, titled “My Gift,” will be released Sept. 25, exactly three months before Christmas.

“I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25!” Underwood posted on social media.

LATEST STORIES: