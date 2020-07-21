Carrie Underwood announces her first-ever Christmas album

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: CNN

TAMPA (WFLA) — Christmas in July! Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has announced her first Christmas album is coming this year.

Underwood has recorded a handful of Christmas songs over her famed career, but never a full album. Her first, titled “My Gift,” will be released Sept. 25, exactly three months before Christmas.

“I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25!” Underwood posted on social media.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss