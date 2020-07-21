Carrie Underwood announces her first-ever Christmas album

TAMPA (WFLA) — Christmas in July! Country music superstar Carrie Underwood has announced her first Christmas album is coming this year.
Underwood has recorded a handful of Christmas songs over her famed career, but never a full album. Her first, titled “My Gift,” will be released Sept. 25, exactly three months before Christmas.
“I realize we’re in the middle of a summer heatwave, but I couldn’t wait to tell you….at long last, my very first Christmas album #MyGift is coming September 25!” Underwood posted on social media.
LATEST STORIES:
- LIVE: DeSantis leads COVID-19 round table discussion from Tallahassee
- Naked Farmer brings farm-fresh food to Tampa
- LIVE NOW: Pinellas law enforcement announce new task force for use of deadly force
- Second stimulus: GOP relief bill includes second round of ‘direct payments,’ McConnell says
- Florida teachers union president: ‘We don’t want to be the petri dish for America’