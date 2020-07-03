Live Now
Carole Baskin joins Cameo where fans can pay celebrities for personalized video messages

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis. (Credit: Big Cat Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!”

You can now pay Carole Baskin to say her famous catchphrase in the form of a personalized video.

The “Tiger King” star has officially joined Cameo, a video-sharing website that allows people to pay celebrities to record personal messages.

Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa was part of a seven-part Netflix series about the life of her nemesis, former Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic.” One episode of the series focuses entirely on rumors about her husband, Don Lewis’s disappearance and whether she played a role. Exotic was sentenced to prison in January after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.

“You know me as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim but my real life’s work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free,” her Cameo page says.

Interested? It will cost you $169.

To send a request, click here.

