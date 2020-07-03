Carole Baskin joins Cameo where fans can pay celebrities for personalized video messages

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens!”
You can now pay Carole Baskin to say her famous catchphrase in the form of a personalized video.
The “Tiger King” star has officially joined Cameo, a video-sharing website that allows people to pay celebrities to record personal messages.
Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa was part of a seven-part Netflix series about the life of her nemesis, former Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic.” One episode of the series focuses entirely on rumors about her husband, Don Lewis’s disappearance and whether she played a role. Exotic was sentenced to prison in January after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Baskin.
“You know me as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s intended murder victim but my real life’s work has been at Big Cat Rescue for a world where all wild cats live free,” her Cameo page says.
Interested? It will cost you $169.
To send a request, click here.
