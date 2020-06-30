Carl Reiner, veteran comedian and ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ creator, dies at 98

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2014 file photo, Carl Reiner appears at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The 96-year-old creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” already has 12 Emmy trophies. He is nominated as narrator of the documentary “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast,” which looks at how people stay active and vibrant. The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 19 on NBC. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Comedy veteran Carl Reiner who created “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and starred alongside his longtime friend Mel Brooks in “2000 Year Old Man” has passed away.

TMZ reports Reiner died Monday surrounded by his family at his home in Beverly Hills, California.

The veteran comedian was a multi-talented performer who wrote and acted on “Caesar’s Hour” and “Your Show of Shows,” with Sid Caesar. In the 1960s, he created, produced, wrote and acted in “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Reiner earned a number of awards and honors, including nine Emmys, one Grammy, and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

He was the father of actor and director Rob Reiner.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

