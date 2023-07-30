TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Las Vegas concert quickly turned sour after an audience member throws water on Cardi B, prompting her to chuck her microphone at them.

The rap singer was clearly fed up with the disrespectful gesture from a fan on Saturday at Drai’s Beachclub in Nevada.

The video, taken on TikTok by @j_blizzy, shows water being splashed at Cardi B, and her immediately reacting back while her song “Bodak Yellow” plays in the background.

Security then swarmed the concertgoer as she appeared to be escorted out, as the rapper yells intelligible words at her.