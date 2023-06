(NBC News) — Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston says he will likely step away from the limelight in three years.

In a profile of the “Breaking Bad” actor published in British GQ Magazine this week, Cranston says he plans to take a break from acting in 2026.

“It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls,” the 67-year-old actor said in the interview.