(KTLA) — “Moonlighting” creator Glenn Gordon Caron said Bruce Willis has been rendered “incommunicative” by the disease that ended the actor’s career last year.

Caron made the statement while discussing the popular 1980s television show, which is now streaming on Hulu.

“I know he’s really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can’t tell me that,” Caron, 69, told The New York Post recently.

“The process has taken quite a while and Bruce’s disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now,” Cameron told the Post.

The “Die Hard’ and “Pulp Fiction” star stepped away from acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“Moonlighting” co-starred actress Cybill Shepherd and Willis, and made the up-and-coming actor a household name.

Caron faced years of rights-clearing hurdles to get the detective series on Hulu, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Caron told the Post that he still tries to see Willis every month or so.

“I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He’s an extraordinary person,” Caron said.