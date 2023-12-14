TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The cause of death for Andre Braugher, who starred in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has been released, according to a report.

Braugher’s agent confirmed to Page Six that he died of lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with a few months before his death, the outlet said.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989’s “Glory,” starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Braugher played the role of Det. Frank Pembleton for seven seasons in “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

Years later, he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

He was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.