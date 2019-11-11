Broadway star Laurel Griggs dies at 13

(CNN) – Broadway is mourning the loss of 13-year-old actress Laurel Griggs.

Griggs’ father says she died last week after having an asthma attack.

Griggs made her Broadway debut at age 6, performing alongside Scarlett Johansson in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”

She went on to be featured in other shows, commercials and movies.

Griggs also appeared on two episodes of “Saturday Night Live.”

More than 1,000 people attended her funeral on Friday, with hundreds more paying their respects online.

LATEST STORIES: