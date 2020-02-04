Brian Wilson wants fans to boycott Beach Boys over show at hunting event with Donald Trump Jr.

Brian Wilson, leader and co-founder of the rock band the Beach Boys, performs on the Pet Sounds: The Final Performances Tour at ACL Live on May 13, 2017 in Austin, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC) – Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson is asking fans to boycott the band he helped start because of a coming performance at a hunting event in Nevada.

In a tweet Monday, Wilson said there was nothing he could do to stop the concert Wednesday at Safari Club International’s annual convention in Reno, Nevada, which will feature the touring group led by co-founder Mike Love. The group’s convention will also include a keynote speech Saturday by Donald Trump Jr.

This organization supports trophy hunting, which Both Al and I are emphatically opposed to. There’s nothing we can do personally to stop the show, so please join us in signing the petition at https://t.co/vOUtJDq6t2 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 3, 2020

Wilson linked to an online petition calling on fans to stop buying the group’s music and attending shows because of Safari Club’s support of trophy hunting, which he said he and Al Jardine, another co-founder of the band, are “emphatically opposed” to.

